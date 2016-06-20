版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 13:51 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment for T$7.4 bln

June 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment from Uangyih-Tech Industrial Co. Ltd., Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd, KLA-Tencor Corp, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd., SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., and Lam Research International Sarl for T$7.4 billion ($229.71 million)

Source text in English:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2140 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐