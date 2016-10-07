版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment for T$1.5 bln

Oct 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders equipment for T$1.5 billion ($47.71 million) from Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4410 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

