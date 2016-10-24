版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion

Oct 24 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($41.08 million) from Edwards Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2e2EeYm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6470 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐