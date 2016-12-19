版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment for T$3.95 bln

Dec 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$3.95 billion ($123.53 million) from Marketech International Corp, Kashiyama Taiwan Ltd, Nanometrics Inc, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd, KLA-Tencor Corp and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

