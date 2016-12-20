版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 16:20 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Advanced Ion Beam, Lam Research, KLA-Tencor

Dec 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$2.6 billion ($81.14 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0430 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

