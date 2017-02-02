版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln

Feb 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
