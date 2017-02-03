版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 bln

Feb 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
