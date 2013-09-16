Shares in Fiat slip as talks with VEBA stall

MILAN, Sept 16 Shares in Fiat turned
negative on Monday with traders citing Chrysler's plan to file
for an initial public offering after the Italian car maker
failed to agree a price to buy the rest of its U.S. unit from
healthcare trust VEBA.
Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told the Financial
Times on Monday Chrysler was ready to file documents for its
initial public offering this week. He said the IPO would delay
efforts to streamline the carmakers.
Traders said the market viewed negatively a delay in the
planned merger between Chrysler and Fiat.
"The stalemate with VEBA is taking a toll," a trader said.
Shares in Fiat lost 1.4 percent by 0725 GMT, against a 0.5
percent rise in the DJ Stoxx of European auto index.