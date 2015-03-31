版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Yoox rise 4 pct at open after Net-a-Porter deal

March 31 Shares In Yoox Up 4 Pct At Open After Italian Online Retailer Seals Deal With Richemont Over Net-a-Porter

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐