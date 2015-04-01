版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-GTECH says shares of IGT to start trading on NYSE on April 7

April 1 (Reuters) -

* GTECH says shares of company born from the merger with International Game Technology, which has taken the name of IGT, will start trading on New York Stock Exchange on April 7. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐