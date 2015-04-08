版本:
BRIEF-FCA to produce engines for new Alfa Romeo models at Termoli

April 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says:

* Will invest more than 500 million euros to produce two new Alfa Romeo engines at Termoli, Italy plant

* Both engines are for future Alfa Romeo models and as such will play an important role in the brand's global relaunch

* The first engine is an advanced, high output 4-cylinder engine developed for Alfa Romeo. The second is a Ferrari-derived 6-cylinder engine developed specifically for Alfa Romeo Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
