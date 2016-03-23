BRIEF-Enel buyback still on agenda after Enel Green Power integration

March 23 Enel CEO Francesco Starace says:
* does not expect any real impact on deadline for Latin
America restructuring process from court decision in Chile which
partially upheld a claim against it filed by a pension fund
shareholder.
* Vodafone, Wind will not be equity shareholders in
broadband company Enel Open Fiber, where the shareholders are
expected to be infrastructure funds
* buyback of shares is still on agenda after Enel Green
Power integration, but it will not be discussed at this year's
shareholder meeting
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)