2015年 4月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Italcementi eying small assets sold by Holcim-Lafarge in US

April 17 Italcementi CEO tells a shareholder meeting in Bergamo, Italy:

* Interested in small acquisitions in US of assets being sold by Holcim and Lafarge, worth "a few tens of millions of euros" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
