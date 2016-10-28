BRIEF-Mediobanca CEO says nothing to back reports of rivals' interest for Generali

Oct 28 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:

* Has no evidence backing press reports that talk of potential interest for Generali from rivals such as Axa or Zurich Insurance

* As top investor in Generali, Mediobanca has not been approached by anyone

* A tie-up between Generali and Axa would not make sense industrially given exposure of both companies to life business, which is under pressure because of current interest rate environment

* Preliminary indications from ECB on SREP process outcome consistent with good results Mediobanca achieved in July stress tests

* Happy with work done so far on Monte dei Paschi rescue plan but success hinges also on market conditions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)