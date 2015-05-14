BRIEF-Edizione does not expect delays in WDF sale

BRIEF-Richemont chairman says his son to ensure link to management on board
* Says his son Anton, who will join the board, will be the link between controlling shareholders and managers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
May 14 Edizione holding chairman Gilberto Benetton says:
* Does not expect delays in sale of World Duty Free (WDF) to Dufry
* Boyu Capital was asking for guarantees relating to change of control in offer for WDF
* Confirms possible sale of 30 percent in Atlantia airport unit, half of which to Adia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
LONDON, May 12 AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.
