2015年 5月 14日

BRIEF-Edizione does not expect delays in WDF sale

May 14 Edizione holding chairman Gilberto Benetton says:

* Does not expect delays in sale of World Duty Free (WDF) to Dufry

* Boyu Capital was asking for guarantees relating to change of control in offer for WDF

* Confirms possible sale of 30 percent in Atlantia airport unit, half of which to Adia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
