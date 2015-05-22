版本:
BRIEF-Exor confident $6.8 bln offer for PartnerRe will prevail

May 22 Italian holding company Exor says:

* notes PartnerRe's unwillingness to engage properly in talks regarding its $6.8 billion takeover offer

* confident its $137.50 per share all-cash binding Offer will ultimately prevail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

