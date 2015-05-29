版本:
BRIEF-Exor CEO says no need for plan B on PartnerRe

May 29 Exor Chief Executive John Elkann says:

* No need for plan B on PartnerRe as confident the reinsurer's shareholders will vote against the proposal by Axis Capital Holdings Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

