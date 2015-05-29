版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 29日 星期五 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-Exor CEO says latest offer for PartnerRe is its "last and final"

May 29 Exor Chief Executive John Elkann says:

* Exor's latest offer for PartnerRe is its "last and final" (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

