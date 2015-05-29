版本:
BRIEF-Exor says open to dilute Fiat Chrysler stake in good merger deal

May 29 Exor CEO John Elkann says:

* holding company and Agnelli family "will not be an impediment" to a good merger deal for Fiat Chrysler (FCA)

* if there is a good merger opportunity for FCA, Exor would look at possible dilution of its stake "in a rational way" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)

