BRIEF-Exor sent letter to PartnerRe preferred shareholders on Monday

June 8 Exor said on Monday:

* sent a letter to PartnerRe preferred shareholders on Monday as part of ongoing process to make sure all the reinsurer's shareholders have the information needed on its future

* urges all PartnerRe shareholders to vote against "inferior" Axis Capital Holdings transaction "engineered by certain PartnerRe board members with significant personal interests". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

