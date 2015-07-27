版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 28日 星期二 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler does not see material impact from consent order

July 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday

* Press reports misconstrued scope and so estimated costs of some remedies contemplated by consent order entered into by Fiat Chrysler U.S. with National Highway Traffic Safety Authority

* Does not expect net cost of providing additional alternatives will be material to its financial position, liquidity, or results of operations Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

