BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler calls meeting to vote on Ferrari separation

Oct 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says:

* Calls extraordinary shareholder meeting for Dec. 3 in Amsterdam to approve separation of Ferrari

* After selling an up to 10 percent stake in Ferrari in initial public offering, FCA plans to transfer its remaining stake to FCA shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

