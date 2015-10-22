BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler calls meeting to vote on Ferrari separation

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says:
* Calls extraordinary shareholder meeting for Dec. 3 in Amsterdam to approve separation of Ferrari
* After selling an up to 10 percent stake in Ferrari in initial public offering, FCA plans to transfer its remaining stake to FCA shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.