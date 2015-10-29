版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says has had no contacts with Niel

Oct 29 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano says:

* Has had no contacts with French tycoon Xavier Niel

* Was not aware of his investment in Telecom Italia

* Niel has built up the equivalent of an 11.2 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's market regulator said earlier on Thursday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

