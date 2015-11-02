版本:
BRIEF-CDP has no plans to meet with Telecom Italia investors Niel, Vivendi

Nov 2 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti says:

* no meeting planned with Telecom Italia investors Xavier Niel or Vivendi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

