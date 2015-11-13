版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 14日 星期六 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-JP Morgan held 5.1 pct of Telecom Italia on Nov. 6 - filing

Nov 13 Telecom Italia SpA:

* JP Morgan held 5.133 percent stake in the Italian phone group as of Nov. 6, a filing with market regulator Consob showed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

