版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says no plan for hostile GM bid

Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:

* Has no intention to make a hostile bid on General Motors at this stage

* Will not try to merge with "anybody" just for consolidation sake; the partner has to be right

* If FCA cannot find right merger partner, will focus on executing growth plan to 2018 first Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐