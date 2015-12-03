版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says happy with current Ferrari management

Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:

* Succession changes at Ferrari not an issue at present; happy with current management

Further company coverage:

