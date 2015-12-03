版本:
BRIEF-First hybrid Chrysler model to be presented in January

Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:

* Volkswagen affair changes economics, profitability of all premium brands, including Alfa Romeo

* To present first hybrid Chrysler model at Detroit car show in January Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

