BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler says US-based unit redeems senior notes due 2021

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* its subsidiary FCA US LLC has redeemed all of its outstanding 8 1/4 percent secured senior notes due 2021 on Dec. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million