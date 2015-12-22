版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler says US-based unit redeems senior notes due 2021

Dec 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:

* its subsidiary FCA US LLC has redeemed all of its outstanding 8 1/4 percent secured senior notes due 2021 on Dec. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐