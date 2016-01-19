BRIEF-UBS cuts stake in Italy's Popolare di Sondrio to 0.015 pct

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
Jan 19 Banca Popolare di Sondrio:
* UBS reduced its stake in the Italian bank to 0.015 percent as of Jan. 11, according to a filing published by the market watchdog
* UBS held a 3.724 percent stake in the lender as of Dec. 12
* Italian banking stocks were hit by heavy falls on Jan. 11 Further company coverage (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.