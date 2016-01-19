BRIEF-UBS cuts stake in Italy's Popolare di Sondrio to 0.015 pct

Jan 19 Banca Popolare di Sondrio:

* UBS reduced its stake in the Italian bank to 0.015 percent as of Jan. 11, according to a filing published by the market watchdog

* UBS held a 3.724 percent stake in the lender as of Dec. 12

* Italian banking stocks were hit by heavy falls on Jan. 11