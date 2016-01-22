版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock had 5.3 pct of Popolare di Milano as of Jan. 14

Jan 22 Banca Popolare Di Milano:

* BlackRock had 5.3 percent stake in Popolare di Milano as of Jan. 14 - regulatory filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

