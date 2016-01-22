BRIEF-Dodge & Cox had 11.6 pct Saipem stake as of March 13

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Saipem Spa:
* Dodge & Cox raised its stake in the Italian oil services group to 11.6 percent as of March 13, according to a filing published by Italy's market watchdog on Friday
* Dodge & Cox owned a 10.423 percent stake in the Italian group as of March 10, according to the filing
* Internal dealing on Dec. 15 showed Dodge & Cox's stake in Saipem stood at 12.2 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results