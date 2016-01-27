版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler plans to outsource production of Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart

Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a conference call:

* Company to eventually stop producing Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart, looking to partners to make those models

* Wrangler production to increase in Toledo, Ohio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Detroit newsroom)

