公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler does not expect to book any one-offs in 2016

Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a conference call:

* does not expect to book any one-offs in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

