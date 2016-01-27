BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler does not expect to book any one-offs in 2016

BRIEF-Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform
* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position
Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a conference call:
* does not expect to book any one-offs in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimia Inc - Robert E. Brown has been appointed executive chairman by board of directors