BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler sees capex rising slightly in 2017, 2018

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer tells analysts in a conference call:
* sees capex at 9.5-10 billion euros in 2017 and 2018 versus 8.5-9 billion euros forecast for 2016
* sees North American profit margins rising in 2016 from 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: