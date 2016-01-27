版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler sees capex rising slightly in 2017, 2018

Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer tells analysts in a conference call:

* sees capex at 9.5-10 billion euros in 2017 and 2018 versus 8.5-9 billion euros forecast for 2016

* sees North American profit margins rising in 2016 from 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

