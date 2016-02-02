BRIEF-Ferrari to pay 25-40 pct of net profit in dividends

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18
Feb 2 Ferrari:
* to pay 25-40 percent of net profit in dividends
* main sales growth in 2016 will come from US and EMEA while China is seen stable
* does not plan a crossover model; Chairman Sergio Marchionne says "you'd have to shoot me first"
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance