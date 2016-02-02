版本:
BRIEF-Ferrari to pay 25-40 pct of net profit in dividends

Feb 2 Ferrari:

* to pay 25-40 percent of net profit in dividends

* main sales growth in 2016 will come from US and EMEA while China is seen stable

* does not plan a crossover model; Chairman Sergio Marchionne says "you'd have to shoot me first" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

