BRIEF-UBS raises stake in Ansaldo STS to 7.2 pct - filing

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Feb 2 Ansaldo STS:
* UBS had a 7.2 percent stake in the Italian train signalling group as of Jan. 25, a regulatory filing published by market watchdog Consob shows
* UBS Group owned 6.4 percent in the Italian group as of Dec. 22, according to Consob
* Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI last year at the same price. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.