BRIEF-Ferrari sees 2016 shipments at around 7,900 vehicles

Feb 2 Ferrari says:

* sees 2016 shipments at 7,900 vehicles

* sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA above 770 million euros

* sees 2016 net revenues above 2.9 billion euros

* sees net debt at end-2016 at below 1.95 billion euros

* proposes dividend over 2015 earnings of 0.46 euros per share

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 181 million euros

* 2015 shipments at 7,664 vehicles

* net debt at end-2015 at 1.94 billion euros