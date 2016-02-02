BRIEF-Ferrari sees 2016 shipments at around 7,900 vehicles

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Ferrari says:
* sees 2016 shipments at 7,900 vehicles
* sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA above 770 million euros
* sees 2016 net revenues above 2.9 billion euros
* sees net debt at end-2016 at below 1.95 billion euros
* proposes dividend over 2015 earnings of 0.46 euros per share
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 181 million euros
* 2015 shipments at 7,664 vehicles
* net debt at end-2015 at 1.94 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028