版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 03:20 BJT

BRIEF-Guarantor banks in Saipem capital hike buy shares for 427 mln euros

Feb 19 Italy's Saipem says:

* Banks guaranteeing capital increase will buy 1.179 billion unsold shares for a total of 427 million euros

* A total of 8.489 billion shares were sold during the capital increase for a total of 3.073 billion euros

* Subscription by the underwriters brings total raised in capital increase to 3.5 billion euros

* Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Banca IMI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, UniCredit, HSBC Bank, BNP Paribas, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and DNB Markets are guarantor banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐