公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一

BRIEF-Finmeccanica joins Raytheon team on jet trainer competition for US Air Force

Feb 22 Finmeccanca says:

* Joins Raytheon, CAE USA and Honeywell to offer fully integrated solutions for the U.S. Airforce's Advanced Pilot Training competition

* Raytheon is the prime contractor Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

