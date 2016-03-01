版本:
BRIEF-Maserati Levante SUV to start deliveries in Europe in May

March 1 Maserati brand head Harald Wester says:

* Maserati Levante SUV to start deliveries in Europe in May, Asia from July, North America from September Further company coverage: (Reporting by Geneva team)

