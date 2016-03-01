BRIEF-Maserati Levante SUV to start deliveries in Europe in May

BRIEF-Clarcor Q4 adjusted earnings $ 0.74/shr
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 1 Maserati brand head Harald Wester says:
* Maserati Levante SUV to start deliveries in Europe in May, Asia from July, North America from September Further company coverage: (Reporting by Geneva team)
* Pricing of previously announced offering of shares at a price to public of $16.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by ten percent