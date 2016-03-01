版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler not in tie-up talks with anybody at present

March 1 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says at the Geneva car show:

* Not in merger talks with anybody at present

* Carmaker will do its best to fill all underutilized plants by 2018, bring workers back to work Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐