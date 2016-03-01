版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler only wants merger that would change landscape

March 1 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says at Geneva car show:

* "Absolutely" confident the group can reach 2018 targets without any merger

* Spoke temporarily with other carmakers beyond General Motors about potential deal, but they did not offer sufficient benefits

* Looking only for merger that will fundamentally change landscape of car industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

