BRIEF-EU review of Wind-3 Italia merger seen lengthy - Wind CEO

March 17 Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Rome:

* EU antitrust review of Wind-3 Italia merger to take "a lot of time", should be completed this year

* The Commission has flagged concerns about possible price hikes because the merger between CK Hutchison Holdings' Italian subsidiary 3 Italia and Vimpelcom's Wind unit will reduce the number of mobile network operators in Italy from four to three. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)