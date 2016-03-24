BRIEF-Exor cuts debt by 660 mln euros selling stakes to PartnerRe

March 24 Italian holding company Exor says:
* Has agreed to sell a 36-percent-stake in British real
estate group Almacantar to its fully-owned reinsurance unit
PartnerRe for 485 million euros ($542.08 million)
* Will also sell other financial investments to other
subsidiaries in the PartnerRe group for 175 million euros
* Will use overall proceeds of 660 million euros from
transactions to reduce its debt
* Transactions expected to close by the end of April aim to
help diversify investments held by PartnerRe without changing
its portfolio's overall risk profile
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
