版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-CNH Industrial chairman says farming machinery sector remains challenging

April 15 CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam:

* expects trading conditions in farming machinery sector to remain challenging this year, latam situation to remain difficult Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐