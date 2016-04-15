BRIEF-CNH Industrial prepared to act to grow scale, portfolio - chairman

BRIEF-Terex says announces proposed senior notes offering
* Terex corp - commenced a private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
April 15 CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells shareholders:
* group prepared to take definitive actions when opportunities arise to expand scale, product portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer