公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 15:35 BJT

BRIEF-CNH Industrial prepared to act to grow scale, portfolio - chairman

April 15 CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells shareholders:

* group prepared to take definitive actions when opportunities arise to expand scale, product portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

