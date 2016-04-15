BRIEF-Ford says no interest in merger with Fiat Chrysler

April 15 U.S. carmaker Ford says in an emailed statement:

* Has no interest in a merger with Fiat Chrysler

* "Has no plan or interest other than to continue to accelerate our One Ford plan, deliver product excellence and drive innovation in every part of our business"

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier on Friday Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford are the only remaining potential merger candidates, since its attempt to join up with GM has been rebuffed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)