BRIEF-Ford says no interest in merger with Fiat Chrysler

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 U.S. carmaker Ford says in an emailed statement:
* Has no interest in a merger with Fiat Chrysler
* "Has no plan or interest other than to continue to accelerate our One Ford plan, deliver product excellence and drive innovation in every part of our business"
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier on Friday Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford are the only remaining potential merger candidates, since its attempt to join up with GM has been rebuffed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: