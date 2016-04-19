BRIEF-BlackRock trims stake in Enel to 4.97 pct - filing

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 State-controlled energy company Enel:
* Investment fund BlackRock trims its stake in the Italian group to 4.97 percent from a previous 5 Percent holding according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.