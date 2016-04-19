版本:
BRIEF-BlackRock trims stake in Enel to 4.97 pct - filing

April 19 State-controlled energy company Enel:

* Investment fund BlackRock trims its stake in the Italian group to 4.97 percent from a previous 5 Percent holding according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

