Fiat Chrysler says self-driving car deal with Google not exclusive

ROME May 5 A newly-struck deal between Alphabet
Inc's Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
for a fleet of 100 self-driving cars is not
exclusive, Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Thursday.
Speaking in Rome, Marchionne said that, under the agreement,
the two companies could talk to other players, but it's not
clear whether the technology developed under the FCA-Google
project would be shared with other manufacturers.
The deal, announced earlier this week, marked the first time
that a Silicon Valley firm has teamed up with a traditional
carmaker to develop an autonomous vehicle.
Marchionne also said that FCA had no more contacts with U.S.
rival General Motors since his merger proposal was rebuffed.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Giulia Segreti)